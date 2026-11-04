Washington DC VA Medical Center Winterhaven 2026 Returns Indoors

The Washington DC Veterans Affairs Medical Center will host its annual Winterhaven Homeless Veterans Stand Down on Saturday, November 7, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the main campus, 50 Irving Street, NW. After holding the event outdoors in privacy tents last year, the medical center will welcome Veterans back inside for the first time since 2021.

Medical Center Executive Director, Vamsee Potluri, MHA/MBA, FACHE, notes "In 2025, the Winterhaven Homeless Veterans Stand Down reached 471 Veterans, and this year, we are bringing the event back inside our medical center to broaden services and resources. With more than 45 federal, state, local, and community partners and 200 VA employees and community volunteers to walk alongside them, Veterans will receive the care and support services needed to propel them forward."

The homeless Veterans stand down demonstrates what is possible when VA and our community come together. Director Vamsee Potluri further mentions, “Every Veteran who walks through the doors of the medical center will know that this community stands with them.”

By participating, Veterans can access primary and specialty care, immunizations, women's health, mental health, Military Exposure Screening, benefits assistance, employment and housing counseling, legal help, warm clothing, boots, personal care items, barber services, and a hot meal. Transportation to the event is provided from local shelters and transitional housing programs. Also, the medical center is easily access via public transportation: Metro Bus C61 from Tenleytown or Brookland, or Metro Bus D30 from Union Station. Free VA shuttle service is also available from Catholic University/Brookland Metro.

Winterhaven is part of a year-round effort. The 2026 HUD Point-in-Time Count found 300 Veterans experiencing homelessness in the medical center's catchment area, a 6% decrease from 2022. Through the HUD-VA Supportive Housing Program, 1,760 Veterans in the DC metropolitan area are permanently housed.

The stand down event demonstrates VA’s commitment to end and prevent homelessness, one Veteran at a time. The Department of Veterans Affairs is focused on ending homelessness and continues to provide local services for impacted Veterans at the VA Community Resource and Referral Center, 1500 Franklin Street, NE, Washington, DC, 202-745-3012, ext. 8, https://www.va.gov/washington-dc-health-care/locations/franklin-street-va-clinic/. This year, the team at the VA Community Resource and Referral Center (CRRC) in Northeast DC has already engaged 337 unsheltered Veterans, case-managed 760 Veterans in permanent housing and helped 492 Veterans secure permanent housing.

Specific Wrap Around Services and Support Offered

VA Enrollment & Health Eligibility

Health Screenings, Wellness Checks & Mental Health Services

Veterans Benefits Administration Claims Assistance

Legal Aid/IRS Tax Filing/Social Security Administration

Housing, Employment & Education Resources

National Cemetery Administration Burial and Memorial Benefits

Veterans Service Organizations

VA Vet Centers for Veterans and Families/Chaplain Service

Boots & Warm Clothing Distribution (New items only.)

Food Pantry

Hair/Barber Services

Donors, Volunteers & Partners are Vital

Through local and national partnerships, donations, and volunteerism, the VA homeless Veterans outreach event is a one-stop resource which specifically offers health care assessments, preventative care screening, immunizations, VA benefits and claims assistance, housing and unemployment counseling, legal aid, IRS tax support, social services, coats, shoes and boots, personal care kits, a warm meal and much more.

The DC VAMC team appreciates all donors, volunteers, and community partners. Your support is truly appreciated and by coming together we can provide a hand-up, not a handout to Veterans in transition.

If you are part of an organization within the DC metropolitan area and have a philanthropic interest in joining our DC VAMC mission of providing safe, quality care to all Veterans, we welcome your partnership. To determine eligibility as a resource vendor or volunteer, complete the following relevant applications, using one of the following links, and email: David.Mosley@va.gov

To make a monetary or in-kind donation to the annual Winterhaven Homeless Veterans Stand Down or any other program of interest such as Women’s Health or the Veterans Freedom Garden Project, please contact our local DC VAMC Center for Development and Civic Engagement, formerly Voluntary Service, by calling 202-745-8320 or visit the office at the main medical center, basement level. For more information and to e-donate, visit https://www.cdceportal.va.gov/donate_online/, or to register online as a volunteer, visit: https://www.volunteer.va.gov/.