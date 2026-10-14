White Cane Safety Day was established in 1964 by President Lyndon B. Johnson. The day recognizes the white cane not only as a practical mobility tool, but also as a symbol of confidence, empowerment, and self-reliance. In 2011, President Barack Obama further emphasized its importance by designating the day as Blind Americans Equality Day, highlighting equality and accessibility for all. White Cane Safety Day celebrates independence and raises public awareness for pedestrians, drivers, and community members who are unfamiliar with safety and etiquette relating to interactions with white cane users.

White Cane Safety and Awareness

According to the American Disability Rights Organization, the white cane is often the first tool that enables a person with vision loss to navigate independently. The white cane serves dual purposes: it detects obstacles, changes in terrain, and hazards while simultaneously signaling to others that the person using it has a visual impairment. White Cane Safety Day educates the public about the cane’s importance, fostering respect for its users and encouraging safe practices in public spaces. Public education campaigns emphasize the need to yield the right-of-way, aid only when asked, and maintain accessible sidewalks, crosswalks, and transit systems. Awareness helps to prevent accidents, encourages inclusion, and fosters a culture of safety for visually impaired individuals.

DC VA Medical Center VISOR Program

The DC VA Medical Center’s Visual Impairment Services Outpatient Rehabilitation (VISOR) Program enhances the independence and quality of life for Veterans and service members experiencing vision loss. The program uses a team approach to care, and all services are based on a thorough assessment of the Veteran’s strength, needs, and personal goals. The VISOR Program and DC VA Medical Center team members encourage family members and caregivers to take an active role, be aware of the Veteran’s personal goals, and provide ongoing feedback.

To learn more about eligibility for the DC VA Medical Center’s VISOR Program, speak with your primary care provider about a referral or call the VA Clinical Contact Center, .