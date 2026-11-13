Winterhaven 2026 Connects 437 Veterans with Care, Benefits, Resources, and Housing Stabilization

The DC VA Medical Center team is thankful for the Veterans who participated and the partners, donors, and volunteers who made the homeless Veterans stand down possible.

WASHINGTON, DC – On Saturday, November 7, 2026, the Washington DC VA Medical Center welcomed 437 Veterans experiencing or at risk of homelessness to its annual Winterhaven Homeless Veterans Stand Down. More than 50 federal, state, and community vendors and 200 volunteers were on hand to provide health care, benefits and resource information, VA claims support, employment and legal services, housing counseling, and referrals from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. The 2026 event was the first Winterhaven to be held back inside the medical center since 2020 when the event was held outside to for the safety of participants and vendors.

VA Deputy Secretary Dr. Paul Lawrence joined the event, greeted Veterans, thanked VA employees and community partners, and delivered remarks which reminded those present of the importance of partnership and a continued commitment to avert and end homelessness among Veterans. Dr. Lawrence has been an active participant in the annual VA stand down events in DC and played an integral role in the VA Surge event, July 2025, housing unsheltered Veterans on the spot.

The day-long stand down offered Veterans a ray of hope and the comprehensive efforts to end Veteran homelessness continues each day with VA staff and community partners at the VA Community Resource and Referral Center, located at 1500 Franklin St., NE, Washington, DC.

Same-day housing

Of the 31 Veterans who reported experiencing housing instability at the time of the Winterhaven Homeless Veterans Stand Down, 13 were homeless. All 13 Veterans were connected with transitional housing representatives and were housed the same day.

Care and screenings

The VA healthcare team completed 75 suicide risk screenings, 36 toxic exposure screenings, 107 lung cancer screenings, 33 audiology assessments and 59 dental screenings. Veterans also received vision screenings, vaccinations and flu shots, and the Women's Health Team offered mammograms and other women's health screenings. Mental health and chaplain services were also available.

Benefits, legal aid, and employment services

Veterans received help with VA benefits from the Veterans Benefits Administration, DAV, and VFW. Staff completed 300 legal screenings with the Legal Services for the Elderly and Veterans Continuum Pro Bono Program and six legal service providers. Employment help came from three employers, supportive employment programs and 100 Compensated Work Therapy screenings.

Local partners, donors, and sponsors

The success of the Winterhaven Homeless Veterans Stand Down depends upon the time and talents of volunteers and the support of donors. The event is made possible by many people working for months behind the scenes to bring together a one-stop resource haven for Veterans experiencing homelessness or risk of homelessness, unemployment, and under-employment, offering care and resources for Veterans, caregivers, and families.

The American Legion, U.S. Public Health Service, and Access Housing donated 400 pairs of winter boots, and 412 participants received warm coats of their choice. Federal, state, local, and regional partners provided information on Medicare, DC Medicaid, substance use rehabilitation, transit benefits, housing counseling, vehicle registration, and a myriad of Veteran support services. In addition, Veterans received backpacks filled with comfort kits and hygiene items, free haircuts, sleeping bags/blankets, fresh and non-perishable foods, and warm meals.

"Winterhaven is part of VA's year-round work to end Veteran homelessness. Each coat, each screening, each conversation moves a Veteran one step closer to stability,” According to Vamsee Potluri, FACHE, Executive Director, Washington DC VA Medical Center. "Ending Veteran homelessness is a marathon, not a sprint. This is a marathon that no one runs alone. The annual stand down event is our opportunity to show up together as a community, running alongside our Veterans until every one of them is in a safe home."

The Health Care for Homeless Veterans and Center for Development and Civic Engagement teams join VA leadership in expressing deep appreciation to all who made the 2026 stand down possible – Thank you!

Health Care for Homeless Veterans connection

Veterans who need housing help can call the DC VA Medical Center Homeless Outreach Program at , or visit the VA Community Resource and Referral Center in DC. More information: va.gov/washington-dc-health-care.