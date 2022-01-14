Dental Prosthodontics Residency
The advanced program in Prosthodontics is a three year program which exposes the resident to the broad scope of the specialty of Prosthodontics. This includes the disciplines of Fixed, Removable and Implant dentistry including TMD, Sleep Apnea, Maxillofacial Prosthetics, Geriatrics, CAD-CAM modalities, 3D printing and Stereolithography, oral cancer reconstruction and Implant Fixture placement.
All current restorative materials and techniques will be utilized. This is a Certificate or Masters program. The Masters in Oral Biology will be offered through the Uniformed Services University School of Medicne. The program will currently accept one resident per year.
The staff at the VAMC consists of almost all specialties (Prosthodontics, Periodontics and Oral Surgery) which are all full time. A part time Endodontist and General practitioners are also on staff. The Dental service accepts six General Practice residents per year. Most of the didactic portions of the Prosthodontics program will be conducted at the National Naval Medical Center, Naval Postgraduate Dental School, Bethesda, Maryland.
This facility is thirteen miles away and located on the same line of the mass transit rail system (Metro) as the VA. The Navy program in Prosthodontics currently accepts three to four residents per year. All Literature seminars will be conducted for both VA and Navy residents at Bethesda. The three years of curriculum are provided below after a description of the program. The campus where the VA Medical Center is located is also home to the National Children's Hospital, the Washington Hospital Center and the National Rehabilitation Hospital. Directly across the street from the National Naval Medical Center are the National Library of Medicine and the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The resources for postgraduate training in the Washington, DC area are superb.
US Citizen. Non-U.S. citizens will be considered if no qualified U.S. citizens apply. Applicants must possess a DDS or DMD degree from an accredited US or Canadian Dental School. Applicants must submit :
- A letter of motivation
- Transcripts from undergraduate school
- Transcripts from Dental school showing class rank per year and cumulative GPA per year
- National Board scores (Parts I and II)
- A Curriculum Vitae
- Three letters of recommendation (preferably from Prosthodontists).
The clinical Staff will be composed of Dr. Richard Leupold, Dr. Robert Taft (Dean of the Naval Postgraduate Dental School and Diplomate of the American Board of Prosthodontics, Maxillofacial Prosthetics Fellowship at Wilford Hall Medical Center San Antonio Texas). Dr. Gerry Grant (Director, Maxillofacial Prosthetics and Specialty Leader for Implantology to the Surgeon General, Naval Postgraduate Dental School and Diplomate of the American Board of Prosthodontics, Maxillofacial Prosthetics Fellowship at NPDS. Dr. Richard Leupold is a retired Captain, USN and former director of the Navy Prosthodontics residency program at the Naval Postgraduate Dental School. He has spent over 25 years in postgraduate Dental education. One on one clinical relationships are the standard in this program.
The First Year
In the first-year, residents are introduced to the specialty of prosthodontics, its scope and its history. They receive in-depth instruction in the laboratory and clinical aspects of complete dentures, removable partial dentures, fixed partial dentures, maxillofacial prosthetics, implant prosthodontics, and geriatric prosthodontics. Residents are required to know and use the materials and techniques for fabricating oral prostheses and gain a competency level in all phases of laboratory work related to their clinical cases.
Residents participate in literature and treatment planning seminars on specific topics in prosthodontics and on the relationship of prosthodontics to other specialties of dentistry. Each resident must conduct a research study in the field of prosthodontics and develop and present a table clinic on a subject related to prosthodontics.
The Second Year
The second-year program is a continuation of the first year of training, with increased emphasis on the clinical treatment of patients and the advanced concepts of prosthodontics. Advanced Implant cases involving CBCT imaging, Stereolithography and computerized treatment planning will be stressed. The resident is involved in the teaching aspects of the specialty via continuing education course lectures, patient treatment presentations and seminar moderating.
The Third Year
The Primary focus of the third year is on increased complexity and intensity of clinical prosthodontics. Specific enhancement of skills in implant prosthodontics, geriatric maxillo-facial prosthodontics, CAD-CAM manufacturing and prosthodontic practice management is emphasized. Additional teaching/mentoring exposure is gained by didactic and clinical mentor assignments within the prosthodontics and the general practice residency program. Prosthodontics research studies, if deemed appropriate, are submitted for competition and/or publication in refereed journals. Throughout their training, residents are encouraged to be inquisitive regarding all phases of prosthodontics and to use their own initiative at every opportunity so that their ability and resourcefulness may be fully developed. A resident is taught to be a severe critic of his or her own accomplishments and to support clinical decisions with references from the literature.
Salary is $49,500 for PGY-1, Salary increases for PGY-2 and PGY-3.
Health benefits and life insurance are available.
Malpractice liability coverage is provided for you.
Contact Information
Richard J. Leupold, DDS
Assistant Chief, Dental Service
Director, Postgraduate Prosthodontics
VAMC Washington
Dental (160)
50 Irving St., NW
Washington, DC 20422
202-745-8000 X 56200
202-745-8402 (fax)
Richard.Leupold@va.gov
