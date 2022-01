Dental Prosthodontics Residency

The advanced program in Prosthodontics is a three year program which exposes the resident to the broad scope of the specialty of Prosthodontics. This includes the disciplines of Fixed, Removable and Implant dentistry including TMD, Sleep Apnea, Maxillofacial Prosthetics, Geriatrics, CAD-CAM modalities, 3D printing and Stereolithography, oral cancer reconstruction and Implant Fixture placement.

All current restorative materials and techniques will be utilized. This is a Certificate or Masters program. The Masters in Oral Biology will be offered through the Uniformed Services University School of Medicne. The program will currently accept one resident per year.

The staff at the VAMC consists of almost all specialties (Prosthodontics, Periodontics and Oral Surgery) which are all full time. A part time Endodontist and General practitioners are also on staff. The Dental service accepts six General Practice residents per year. Most of the didactic portions of the Prosthodontics program will be conducted at the National Naval Medical Center, Naval Postgraduate Dental School, Bethesda, Maryland.

This facility is thirteen miles away and located on the same line of the mass transit rail system (Metro) as the VA. The Navy program in Prosthodontics currently accepts three to four residents per year. All Literature seminars will be conducted for both VA and Navy residents at Bethesda. The three years of curriculum are provided below after a description of the program. The campus where the VA Medical Center is located is also home to the National Children's Hospital, the Washington Hospital Center and the National Rehabilitation Hospital. Directly across the street from the National Naval Medical Center are the National Library of Medicine and the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The resources for postgraduate training in the Washington, DC area are superb.