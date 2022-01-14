Dental Prosthodontics Residency

The clinical Staff will be composed of Dr. Richard Leupold, Dr. Robert Taft (Dean of the Naval Postgraduate Dental School and Diplomate of the American Board of Prosthodontics, Maxillofacial Prosthetics Fellowship at Wilford Hall Medical Center San Antonio Texas). Dr. Gerry Grant (Director, Maxillofacial Prosthetics and Specialty Leader for Implantology to the Surgeon General, Naval Postgraduate Dental School and Diplomate of the American Board of Prosthodontics, Maxillofacial Prosthetics Fellowship at NPDS. Dr. Richard Leupold is a retired Captain, USN and former director of the Navy Prosthodontics residency program at the Naval Postgraduate Dental School. He has spent over 25 years in postgraduate Dental education. One on one clinical relationships are the standard in this program.

The First Year

In the first-year, residents are introduced to the specialty of prosthodontics, its scope and its history. They receive in-depth instruction in the laboratory and clinical aspects of complete dentures, removable partial dentures, fixed partial dentures, maxillofacial prosthetics, implant prosthodontics, and geriatric prosthodontics. Residents are required to know and use the materials and techniques for fabricating oral prostheses and gain a competency level in all phases of laboratory work related to their clinical cases.

Residents participate in literature and treatment planning seminars on specific topics in prosthodontics and on the relationship of prosthodontics to other specialties of dentistry. Each resident must conduct a research study in the field of prosthodontics and develop and present a table clinic on a subject related to prosthodontics.

The Second Year

The second-year program is a continuation of the first year of training, with increased emphasis on the clinical treatment of patients and the advanced concepts of prosthodontics. Advanced Implant cases involving CBCT imaging, Stereolithography and computerized treatment planning will be stressed. The resident is involved in the teaching aspects of the specialty via continuing education course lectures, patient treatment presentations and seminar moderating.

The Third Year

The Primary focus of the third year is on increased complexity and intensity of clinical prosthodontics. Specific enhancement of skills in implant prosthodontics, geriatric maxillo-facial prosthodontics, CAD-CAM manufacturing and prosthodontic practice management is emphasized. Additional teaching/mentoring exposure is gained by didactic and clinical mentor assignments within the prosthodontics and the general practice residency program. Prosthodontics research studies, if deemed appropriate, are submitted for competition and/or publication in refereed journals. Throughout their training, residents are encouraged to be inquisitive regarding all phases of prosthodontics and to use their own initiative at every opportunity so that their ability and resourcefulness may be fully developed. A resident is taught to be a severe critic of his or her own accomplishments and to support clinical decisions with references from the literature.