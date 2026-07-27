Neurologic Physical Therapy Residency Program
Our mission is to develop post-professional physical therapists into board-certified neurologic clinical specialists who improve functional outcomes of Veterans and Active-Duty Service Members with neurologic conditions through the integration of evidence-based practice, clinical mentorship and didactic education.
Program Overview
The Washington DC Veterans Affairs Medical Center’s Neurologic Physical Therapy Residency Program is designed to develop qualified post-professional physical therapists in advanced neurologic specialty practice, preparing them to provide Veterans with the highest quality of care and improve functional outcomes. This is achieved through the integration of post-doctoral clinical experience, mentorship and didactic education provided by highly skilled mentors.
Program Highlights
- One-to-One Mentorship by Highly Dedicated and Experienced Clinical Mentors
- Affiliation with Marymount University, Department of Physical Therapy
- On-site Orthopedic and Neurologic Clinical Specialists
- On-site Amputee Care Team
- Designated as a Polytrauma Network Site, Polytrauma Amputation Network Site, and Accredited by CARF and The Joint Commission
Program Benefits
- Competitive Salary
- Health and Dental Insurance Eligible
- Paid Leave, Sick Days, and Federal Holidays
- Onsite Library and Access to Online Library Services
- One Year Appointment at the Washington DC VA Medical Center
Curriculum Overview
Our residents receive one-to-one mentorship from highly skilled and qualified mentors in management of neuromotor dysfunction. The program provides mentorship in acute, subacute and outpatient rehabilitation settings. Each scheduled mentorship session offers didactic training and lab instruction where clinical reasoning and skills are further developed. Our partnership with Marymount University also offers a unique opportunity to gain mentorship in educational methods.
Educational methods and resources available to residents:
- National VA Residency Journal Club
- Monthly Journal Club (Washington DC VA Medical Center)
- Combined Sections Meeting
- Lab Instructor Opportunity with Marymount University
- Specialty Clinic Observations
- Amputee Clinic
- Prosthetics and Orthotics
- Driver’s Rehabilitation
- Neurology Clinic
- Pain Management Clinic
- Pelvic Floor Specialty Clinic
- Acute Care Rotation
- ALS, MS and SCI Clinics
- Vestibular Rehabilitation
- Audiology and Ear, Nose & Throat clinics
- Independent Study/Scholarly Project
- Rehab Grand Rounds
- Community service activities in collaboration with Marymount University
- Didactic instruction provided by mentors and program consultants
- Research study participation with the Center for Research and Development at the DC VA Medical Center
- Surgical observations
- Access to Anatomy TV
PT Residency Program Director
VA Washington DC health care
Email: Latasha.Thomas2@va.gov
How to Apply
Admission Requirements:
- United States Citizenship
- Must obtain a degree from a CAPTE accredited Physical Therapy Program Successful
- English language proficiency
- Physical Therapy Licensure (must be obtained prior to beginning the program and the active license may be from any state)
Application Procedures:
Our program profile can be viewed on the ABPTRFE website. If you have met or will meet the admission requirements prior to the residency start date in August, you may apply by submitting your application using the APTA Residency and Fellowship Physical Therapist Centralized Application Service (RF-PTCAS)
If you have additional questions or concerns regarding the application procedures, please contact Latasha Thomas at Latasha.Thomas2@va.gov
See Residency and Fellowship Financial Fact Sheet for program participant cost and financial assistance:
Frequently Asked Questions
How much does the program cost?
There is no cost or tuition for enrollment in the residency program. If you are selected for the residency program, you will be considered an employee on a one-year appointment for the duration of the residency.
What benefits will I be eligible for during the program?
Benefits will include eligibility for sick leave accrual, paid federal holidays, health, vision and dental benefits.
How long is the program?
The residency is a 12-month program if a resident meets all requirements in the curriculum.
What specialty clinics will I be able to experience?
- Acute care
- Subacute rehab
- Outpatient
- Vestibular rehab
- Amputee rehab
- Pelvic health
- Pain Clinic
- Physician specialty clinics (podiatry, orthopedics, etc)
What will my schedule be during the week?
Your schedule is subject to change depending on departmental needs; however, the hours are typically from 8:00am to 4:30 pm from Monday through Friday. Specialty experiences may include weekend days for community service or activities from time to time.