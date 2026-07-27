Neurologic Physical Therapy Residency Program

How to Apply

Admission Requirements:

United States Citizenship

Must obtain a degree from a CAPTE accredited Physical Therapy Program Successful

English language proficiency

Physical Therapy Licensure (must be obtained prior to beginning the program and the active license may be from any state)

Application Procedures:

Our program profile can be viewed on the ABPTRFE website. If you have met or will meet the admission requirements prior to the residency start date in August, you may apply by submitting your application using the APTA Residency and Fellowship Physical Therapist Centralized Application Service (RF-PTCAS)

If you have additional questions or concerns regarding the application procedures, please contact Latasha Thomas at Latasha.Thomas2@va.gov

See Residency and Fellowship Financial Fact Sheet for program participant cost and financial assistance:

ABPTRFE Program Financial Fact Sheet 2026