West Oahu Vet Center

Due to current pandemic and local restrictions, we have been limiting our "walk in" appointments. We conduct screening of all visitors and if needed we can provide assistance outside our Center. Please call in advance to schedule a virtual/in person appointment at .

Please let us know if you are in urgent need for counseling so that we may be able to assist you better. Those in crisis who "walk in" will be seen by our clinical staff.

For after hours assistance, please call 1- or contact the Veterans Crisis Line.