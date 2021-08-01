West Oahu Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Our commitment
- We offer a range of services, from talk therapy to recreational activities. Our team will work with you to identify your goals and make a plan to meet them. We'll help you and your family build meaningful connections to improve your quality of life.
- Our counseling is confidential. We won’t share any information about you or the services you receive without your permission—except in a life-threatening situation. Our records can't be accessed by other VA offices, the Defense Department, military units, or community providers.
- We encourage you to contact us, even if you're not sure you're eligible. We'll find a way to connect you with the help you need.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Hours
- Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Due to current pandemic and local restrictions, we have been limiting our "walk in" appointments. We conduct screening of all visitors and if needed we can provide assistance outside our Center. Please call in advance to schedule a virtual/in person appointment at
Please let us know if you are in urgent need for counseling so that we may be able to assist you better. Those in crisis who "walk in" will be seen by our clinical staff.
For after hours assistance, please call 1-
The Western Oahu Vet center is located between Chun Wah Kam and Brickoven Pizza in Kapolei.
Free parking is available.
You do not need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service-connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we will look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online.
If you don’t have these documents on-hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have.
Our location is walking distance (less than a block) from a main bus stop terminal. The Bus's phone number is
Counseling services
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
Our counselors can provide different approaches to couples and family counseling as it relates to your military service.
If someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change, we’re here to support you.
Our staff are here to offer supportive counseling to those who have suffered a loss of an active duty member. Services are for all family members, not just the spouse or significant other.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
Our licensed counselors can provide assessments and therapy via individual or group sessions and if needed can refer to other VA or community resources.
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
Our counselors are trained and experienced to address the many effects of military sexual trauma. If you experienced assault and/or harassment in service please talk to our counselors for assistance.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
Our counselors are here to listen, provide support, and not judge your experiences in the military that may have led to symptoms of Posttraumatic Stress Disorder(PTSD). Please contact us at
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
Our staff are available to address questions regarding VA Benefits, VA Healthcare, and VA Burial benefits. We can provide appropriate referrals to point you to organizations and services in the community that may serve your needs best.
As needed, we have hosted informational briefings virtually. In this briefing, Veterans, service members, and their families can expect to learn how to access counseling services, VA benefits, navigate the VA claim process, and be connected to appropriate Veterans Service Organizations (VSOs) to best represent and guide you on VA claims.
Please connect with one of our staff for assistance/referrals with community resources available to Veterans and their families.
Whole health puts you—instead of your illnesses or conditions—at the center of care. We’ll work with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.
Due to restrictions from COVID19 Pandemic, we have suspended all recreational activity groups.
Groups that were available to eligible clients included
- Guitar4Vets
- Ukulele
- Aikido
Active clients also participated in Annual Na Koa Wounded Warrior Canoe Paddling, tours to local museums, and other activities.
Connect with our staff to inquire about these and other groups you may be interested in the future.
Referral services
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
Our counselors may assess and coordinate referrals to appropriate services for addiction and substance abuse.
If you’re homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, we can help you connect with resources in your community.
We can connect you or Veterans’ family members and friends with local VA medical centers, VA partners, community agencies, and service providers.
Chat online with the National VA Call Center for Homeless Veterans or call
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 and press 1 to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
If you or someone you know are experiencing thoughts of harming themselves please contact our Center at
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
Our Center can offer non-counseling services through activity groups, referral to Veterans Organizations, and information on Veterans-centered activities and events.
Other services
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
Our staff participates in community events such as job fairs, health fairs, and military functions. If you or your organization would like for our staff to provide informational briefs please give us a call at
Our Team in the past has participated in Na Koa Wounded Warrior Canoe Regattas, Great Aloha Run Events, Senior Fairs, Job Fairs, 50th Anniversary Commemoration of Vietnam War Veterans, and Convoy of Hope events.
Please contact our Center for more information.
How Vet Centers are different than a medical clinic
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They’re staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
You may be eligible for Vet Center services no matter your discharge status or eligibility for VA health care. And we encourage you to contact us, even if you’re not sure if you’re eligible. If we can’t help you, we’ll find someone who can.
If you’re a Veteran or service member (including National Guard and Reserves), you’re eligible if you meet any of these service requirements:
- You served on active duty in any combat theater or area of hostility, or
- You provided mortuary services or direct emergency medical care to treat the casualties of war while on active duty, or
- You were a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility, or
- You served on active duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder, or
- You’re a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, or
- You’re a current member of the Reserve Component assigned to a military command in a drill status, including active Reserves, and you need to address a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma that is related to your military service
If you’re a Veteran or service member (including National Guard and Reserves), you’re also eligible for Vet Center services if any of these descriptions is true for you:
- You’re a Vietnam Era Veteran who used Vet Center services before January 2, 2013, or
- You experienced military sexual trauma (no matter your gender or service era), or
- You currently use any covered VA educational assistance benefits
What are the covered educational assistance benefits?
- Montgomery GI Bill Active Duty
- Montgomery GI Bill Selected Reserve
- Post-9/11 GI Bill
- Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E)
- Veterans’ Educational Assistance Program (VEAP)
Remember: You don’t need to be enrolled in VA health care to be eligible for Vet Center services. You don’t need to have a service-connected disability. And you can have any character of discharge.
You can use our counseling and other support services when your participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or service member in your family. If the Veteran or service member considers you family, so do we.
You can also use our bereavement services if any of these descriptions is true for your family:
-
The Veteran or service member died while serving on active duty, or
-
The Veteran was using Vet Center services at the time of their death, or
-
The Veteran or service member died by suicide
No. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA health care or have a service-connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records can’t be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want—there’s absolutely no judgment.
Call us at
Our confidential call center is staffed by combat Veterans from several eras and family members of Veterans.
You can talk to us about your military experience, issues around transitioning out of military service, or trauma. We’ll help connect you to resources and support at a Vet Center near you.