Chaplain services
VA West Palm Beach's chaplains are trained specialists in spiritual and religious care, available to patients and their families throughout their hospital stays. Our interfaith chapel offers space for quiet reflection as well as regularly scheduled services.
Chaplain services
Our chaplains provide spiritual and pastoral care and emotional or spiritual comfort for you and your family during your hospital stay.
Chapel
A nondenominational chapel is available in the West Palm Beach VA Medical Center. It's open to anyone at any time for quiet meditation and reflection. Our chaplains also hold regularly scheduled worship services in the chapel.
Contact:
For more information, contact one of our chaplains at Coming Soon!.
Nondenominational Chapel
West Palm Beach VA Medical Center
First floor
Room 1G111
Map of West Palm Beach campus
Phone:
Hours: 24/7
Services
Jewish | Friday @ 2 p.m. (alternate weeks) in the Community Living Center (CLC) Dining Room
Catholic | Sunday @ 11 a.m. in the Chapel
Monday @ Noon in the Chapel
Tuesday @ Noon in the Chapel
Wednesday @ Noon in the Chapel
Thursday @ Noon in the Chapel
Holy Days - As announced
Sacramental Care - Call Chaplain Service at
Protestant | Sunday @ 10 a.m. in the Chapel
Muslim | Call Chaplain Service at