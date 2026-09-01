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Chaplain services

VA West Palm Beach's chaplains are trained specialists in spiritual and religious care, available to patients and their families throughout their hospital stays. Our interfaith chapel offers space for quiet reflection as well as regularly scheduled services.

Chaplain services

Our chaplains provide spiritual and pastoral care and emotional or spiritual comfort for you and your family during your hospital stay. 

Chapel

A nondenominational chapel is available in the West Palm Beach VA Medical Center. It's open to anyone at any time for quiet meditation and reflection. Our chaplains also hold regularly scheduled worship services in the chapel.

Contact:

For more information, contact one of our chaplains at Coming Soon!

Nondenominational Chapel

West Palm Beach VA Medical Center
First floor 
Room 1G111
Map of West Palm Beach campus
Phone:  
Hours: 24/7

Services

Jewish |  Friday @ 2 p.m. (alternate weeks) in the Community Living Center (CLC) Dining Room 

Catholic | Sunday @ 11 a.m. in the Chapel

                     Monday @ Noon  in the Chapel

                     Tuesday @ Noon  in the Chapel

                     Wednesday @ Noon  in the Chapel

                     Thursday @ Noon  in the Chapel

                     Holy Days - As announced

                     Sacramental Care - Call Chaplain Service at

Protestant | Sunday @ 10 a.m. in the Chapel

Muslim | Call Chaplain Service at

More information

  • The full range of services that chaplains provide to patients at VA Medical Centers

  • Empowering VA chaplains to achieve excellence in meeting the Spiritual Healthcare needs of Veterans

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