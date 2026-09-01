Chaplain services

Our chaplains provide spiritual and pastoral care and emotional or spiritual comfort for you and your family during your hospital stay.

Chapel

A nondenominational chapel is available in the West Palm Beach VA Medical Center. It's open to anyone at any time for quiet meditation and reflection. Our chaplains also hold regularly scheduled worship services in the chapel.

Contact:

For more information, contact one of our chaplains at Coming Soon!.

Nondenominational Chapel

West Palm Beach VA Medical Center

First floor

Room 1G111

Map of West Palm Beach campus

Phone:

Hours: 24/7

Services

Jewish | Friday @ 2 p.m. (alternate weeks) in the Community Living Center (CLC) Dining Room

Catholic | Sunday @ 11 a.m. in the Chapel

Monday @ Noon in the Chapel

Tuesday @ Noon in the Chapel

Wednesday @ Noon in the Chapel

Thursday @ Noon in the Chapel

Holy Days - As announced

Sacramental Care - Call Chaplain Service at

Protestant | Sunday @ 10 a.m. in the Chapel

Muslim | Call Chaplain Service at