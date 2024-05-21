Annual Care Giver Support Summit

When: Thu. Jun 27, 2024, 9:00 am – 10:00 am ET Where: Cost: Free





Our Annual Caregiver Support Summit targets our VA providers and community partners to provide information on our programs and the programs that are often utilized by Caregivers and their Veterans. This year the Caregiver Support team will provide information on our programs and education on the new respite initiative. We will have guest presenters to provide information on benefits and supportive services that they can offer our Veterans and their Caregivers. Attached is a digital copy of the flyer we are sending out to our community partners. They can use the bar code to get into the Webex on June 27th. Please share this with your co-workers and community agencies you work with. We appreciate your ongoing support. If anyone has any questions they can email or call us, the information is below. Thank you!