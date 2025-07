We invite you to honor and remember our brave Prisoners of War and those Missing in Action. Join us for a special virtual event on September 19thfrom 11 AM to 12 PM.

๐Ÿ“ Date: September 19th

๐Ÿ•š Time: 11 AM - 12 PM

๐Ÿ’ป Location: Online (via Microsoft Teams)

Click the link to join: Join the Event

Let's come together to show our support and gratitude.