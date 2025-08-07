Florida Licensing on Wheels for Veterans

Limited slots are available by appointment only.

Please stop by Room 4B-272 or call: 561-422-8262, ext. 6646 to book an appointment.

What to bring:

To Obtain a Florida Driver License or Identification Card

-Proof of Identification (an original of one): U.S. Birth Certificate; Valid U.S. passport or passport card; Consular Report of Birth Abroad; Certificate of Naturalization, form N-550 or N-570

US Residents: I-551 Resident Card

Non-Immigrants: Immigration documents establishing legal status.

For Name Changes: Marriage Licenses or Divorce Decree or Court Order

-Proof of Social Security Number (an original of one): Social Security Card; SSA-1099; Pay Stub/Check; W-2.

-Two different proof of resident address: Residential address documents include, but are not limited to:

-Household information documents – Deed, mortgage, monthly mortgage statement, or residential rental/lease agreement; or

-Florida voter registration card; or

-Valid Florida vehicle registration or title; or

-Utility bill (ex. water, gas, electricity, cell phone, cable) (must be dated within the last 60 days); or

-Automobile payment booklet (must be dated within the last 60 days); or

-Selective service card (must be dated within the last 60 days); or

-Medical or health card and/or medical bill (must be dated within the last 60 days); or

-Homeowner and/or automobile insurance policy or bill (must be dated within the last 60 days); or

-Employer documentation (W-2 form or 1099 form, paycheck stub

-A letter from a homeless shelter, transitional service provider or a half-way house verifying the customer resides at the shelter address. (must be dated within the last 60 days); or

-Financial statements (bank, credit cards or investment accounts) (must be dated within the last 60 days)

-Mail/documents used by Federal, State, County or City government agencies (including cities and county agencies) (must be dated within the last 60 days)

Customers who do not have any of the above documents in their name may have the person they reside with complete a Certification of Address form along with two proof of address documents listed on that form. The person the customer lives with must be present at the appointment or must sign a Certification of Address form in the presence of a notary.

