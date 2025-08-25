International Overdose Awareness Day Event

The theme this year for International Overdose Awareness Day is “One Big Family; Driven by Hope” and acknowledging that the losses go deeper than one person, one family or one neighborhood. A family driven by hope, love, and action. We are one big family not just because we share in the pain of loss, but because we share in the power to change what comes next.

Veterans, loved ones, Caregivers, all from our community are welcome to discover the endless support offered by VA!