September is Suicide Prevention Month
SuicidePreventionMonth, VeteransHelpingVeterans, ProudToServe
When:
No event data
Where:
Main Atrium
7305 North Military Trail
West Palm Beach, FL
Cost:
Free
Throughout the month, the Thomas H. Corey VA Medical Center will host special events focused on connection, healing, and support for Veterans. From educational sessions to a World Suicide Prevention Day memorial, these gatherings provide resources, belonging, and hope.
Check out the attached flyer for event details and join us in honoring, learning, and supporting one another. Together, we can make a difference.