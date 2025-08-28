September is Suicide Prevention Month
When:
No event data
Where:
Main Atrium
7305 North Military Trail
West Palm Beach, FL
Cost:
Free
Throughout the month, the Thomas H. Corey VA Medical Center will host special events focused on connection, healing, and support for Veterans. From educational sessions to a World Suicide Prevention Day memorial, these gatherings provide resources, belonging, and hope.
