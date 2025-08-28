Skip to Content

September is Suicide Prevention Month

Check out the attached flyer for event details and join us in honoring, learning, and supporting one another. Together, we can make a difference.

When:

Where:

Main Atrium

7305 North Military Trail

West Palm Beach, FL

Cost:

Free

Throughout the month, the Thomas H. Corey VA Medical Center will host special events focused on connection, healing, and support for Veterans. From educational sessions to a World Suicide Prevention Day memorial, these gatherings provide resources, belonging, and hope.

Informational Session for Veterans: Helping
Veterans Heal Through Podcasting and
Storytelling: Fostering Purpose, Belonging
and Connection.

Last updated: 