September is Suicide Prevention Month

Check out the attached flyer for event details and join us in honoring, learning, and supporting one another. Together, we can make a difference.

Main Atrium (1st floor)

7305 North Military Trail

West Palm Beach, FL

Free

Throughout the month, the Thomas H. Corey VA Medical Center will host special events focused on connection, healing, and support for Veterans. From educational sessions to a World Suicide Prevention Day memorial, these gatherings provide resources, belonging, and hope.

Informational Session for Veterans:
Alternative Healing: Exploring
Alternative Therapies for Suicide
Prevention and Well-being.

 

