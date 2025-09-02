Veteran Outreach Event!

Date: September 18, 2025

Time: 2 PM - 5 PM

Location: Dr. Andre Fladell Center, 16700 Jog Rd. Delray Beach, FL 33446

Get assistance with healthcare enrollment, social work services, flu vaccinations, Post-9/11 care, submitting claims with your local VSO, and tips for healthy nutrition. Don't miss this opportunity to connect with vital services catered just for YOU! 🇺🇸

For more info, check out our flyer below!