Stand Together Against Domestic Violence
When:
No event data
Where:
Main Atrium
7305 North Military Trail
West Palm Beach, FL
Cost:
Free
Join us as we raise awareness, offer hope, and honor survivors during our Domestic Violence Awareness Month event.
This is more than an event, it’s a moment of unity, compassion, and education.
Together, we will shed light on the realities of abuse, highlight resources available for healing, and stand as a community committed to breaking the silence.
Let’s be a voice for those who feel unheard.
Let’s remind our Veterans and staff that you are not alone.