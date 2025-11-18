🎄 Holiday Safety & Veteran Resource Fair 🎄

November 21 | 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Main Atrium, First Floor – Thomas H. Corey VA Medical Center

Get into the holiday spirit while staying safe and informed! Join us for a festive and informative event designed to help Veterans and their loved ones make the most of the season.

🎁 Enjoy holiday-themed fun

🛡️ Pick up essential safety tips

💡 Discover valuable resources to support your health, wellness, and lifestyle

Let’s make this holiday season joyful, safe, and empowering. Come celebrate, connect, and learn how to be the best version of you.