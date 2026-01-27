Skip to Content

Veteran Town Hall & Resource Fair

Veteran Town Hall & Resource Fair poster with date, time, and location details.

When:

Thu. Feb 12, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET

Where:

Indian River State College Pruitt Campus

500 NW California Blvd

Port St. Lucie, FL

Cost:

Free

Join us for enrollment in VA healthcare, information about VA services, flu shots, and healthcare system updates.

