Parkinson's Disease Awareness Fair
Parkinson’s Awareness Month
When:
Tue. Apr 21, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. ET
Where:
4B-116 (4th floor)
7305 North Military Trail
West Palm Beach, FL
Cost:
Free
April is Parkinson’s Awareness Month, a global effort to raise understanding of the fastest-growing neurological condition, support patients, and fund research for a cure.
Stop by the Education Awareness Fair in Room 4B-116 (4th floor) to see all that VA is offering in support of patients diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. Hope and help is found within your VA.