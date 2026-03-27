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Start time: Friday, March 27, 2026, 11:30 p.m. ET
End time: Monday, March 30, 2026, 11:59 p.m. ET

Parkinson's Disease Awareness Fair

Poster for Parkinson's Disease Awareness, Rehabilitation, and Education Fair on April 21, 9 AM-11 AM.

Parkinson’s Awareness Month

When:

Tue. Apr 21, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. ET

Where:

4B-116 (4th floor)

7305 North Military Trail

West Palm Beach, FL

Cost:

Free

April is Parkinson’s Awareness Month, a global effort to raise understanding of the fastest-growing neurological condition, support patients, and fund research for a cure.

Stop by the Education Awareness Fair in Room 4B-116 (4th floor) to see all that VA is offering in support of patients diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. Hope and help is found within your VA. 

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