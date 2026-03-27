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Start time: Friday, March 27, 2026, 11:30 p.m. ET
End time: Monday, March 30, 2026, 11:59 p.m. ET

Healthcare Decisions Day

Poster for National Healthcare Decisions Day on April 16, 10 A.M. - 12 P.M. at Atrium.

When:

Thu. Apr 16, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET

Where:

Main Atrium (1st floor)

7305 North Military Trail

West Palm Beach, FL

Cost:

Free

Take control of your health by being proactive about your care!

Healthcare Decisions Day inspires, educates, and empowers patients about the importance of advance care planning. We encourage Veterans to express their healthcare preferences and complete advance directives to ensure their wishes are honored if they become too ill to speak for themselves. Stop by to see how the VA supports this step by step!

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