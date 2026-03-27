Healthcare Decisions Day
When:
Thu. Apr 16, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Main Atrium (1st floor)
7305 North Military Trail
West Palm Beach, FL
Cost:
Free
Take control of your health by being proactive about your care!
Healthcare Decisions Day inspires, educates, and empowers patients about the importance of advance care planning. We encourage Veterans to express their healthcare preferences and complete advance directives to ensure their wishes are honored if they become too ill to speak for themselves. Stop by to see how the VA supports this step by step!