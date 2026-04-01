16th Annual VA2K Walk & Roll

Wed. May 20, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET

The 16th ANNUAL NATIONAL VA2K WALK & ROLL in support of our homeless Veterans returns—bringing Veterans, employees, and community partners together to make a difference! 👟

Donations are welcome and help extend the impact of this event, directly supporting Veterans experiencing homelessness, while promoting Whole Health through movement and connection.

🕙 Date and Time: Wednesday May 20 @ 11a.m. - 1p.m.

📍Meeting Point Location: Fisher House at the Thomas H. Corey VA Medical Center, 7305 N. Military Trail, West Palm Beach, FL 33410

📧 Event Contact: Whole Health Event Coordinator Monica Mackey via email: Monica.Mackey@va.gov or by phone: .

❗Note: Additional activities and session times may be added on the day of the VA2K Walk & Roll (the event will take place rain or shine).