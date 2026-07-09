Indian River VA Clinic Resource Fair
When:
Tue. Jul 14, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET
Where:
777 37th Street, Building A, suite 101; Building B, suite 104; Building C, suite 105
Vero Beach, FL
Cost:
Free
Join us for the next Veteran Resource Fair & Open House hosted by the West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System at the newly opened Indian River VA Clinic. Veterans, their families, and caregivers will have the opportunity to learn about VA healthcare, benefits, and community resources.
Veterans who are not yet enrolled in VA healthcare can enroll and schedule an appointment during the event.