Puppy World Cup - Kick Off to Veteran Care

The West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System is hosting a free Veterans Resource Fair at Big Dog Ranch Rescue in Loxahatchee, Florida. Veterans will have the opportunity to connect with VA staff, benefits, healthcare services, and community resources.

A Mobile Medical Unit will also be on site to address basic medical needs. As part of this joint event, Big Dog Ranch Rescue will provide Veterans with information about its service dog training program, animal adoption opportunities, and additional Veteran-focused services.