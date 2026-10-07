Gone Fishing - Veterans Resource Fair
When:
Sat. Oct 24, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Arthur R. Marshall Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge
10216 Lee Road
Boynton Beach, FL
Cost:
Free
Join us at the Arthur R. Marshall Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge on October 24, 2026, from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Veterans will be able to connect with VA Healthcare services, learn about the wildlife refuge, obtain free lifetime federal recreational land passes and participate in catch-and-release fishing workshops.