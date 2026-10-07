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Gone Fishing - Veterans Resource Fair

Poster for Gone Fishing Veterans Resource Fair with fisherman and lake.

When:

Sat. Oct 24, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET

Where:

Arthur R. Marshall Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge

10216 Lee Road

Boynton Beach, FL

Cost:

Free

Join us at the Arthur R. Marshall Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge on October 24, 2026, from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Veterans will be able to connect with VA Healthcare services, learn about the wildlife refuge, obtain free lifetime federal recreational land passes and participate in catch-and-release fishing workshops.

Other VA events

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