Veteran Care Coordinators

Policies and practices to know

Our Care Coordinator can help you get started with the below:

Visitation: A family member, friend, or other individual can be present with the patient for emotional support during the course of the patient's stay.

Definition of family: "Family" may include individual(s) not legally related to the individual. Family members include spouses, domestic partners, and significant others.

Advance directives: Veterans may designate any person as a decision-maker for care if they won't be able to make these decisions themselves.

Documentation in medical records: VA West Palm Beach maintains the confidentiality of information about sexual orientation, and sexual behavior, just like any other private health information.

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