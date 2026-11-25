Women Veteran care

To women Veterans:



We are working together to make all VA facilities comfortable and welcoming places for you to receive health care services, from the moment you arrive in the parking lot, to the time you spend in the waiting room, to the interactions you have with your health care team.



It is never acceptable for you to experience harassment anywhere, especially on VA grounds. Harassment includes someone questioning your Veteran status, saying something to you that makes you feel uncomfortable, or catcalling or staring at you.



If an action, statement, or gesture makes you feel uncomfortable, unsafe, disrespected, or that you do not belong at VA as a woman Veteran, that is harassment. We have your back. No forms of harassment are tolerated at VA.



We want you to feel welcome. That is why we are expanding gender-based harassment efforts, such as Bystander Intervention Training and reemphasizing our zero-tolerance policy on harassment. Visit our Stop Harassment homepage to learn more about our latest initiatives.



If you see or experience harassment at a VA facility, please report it to VA police, a facility Patient Advocate, the Women Veteran Program Manager, your provider, any VA staff member, or text or call the Women Veterans Call Center at . We will listen to you, take your report seriously, make sure you are safe, and record and investigate the incident.

