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Indian River VA Clinic

As part of our continued commitment to expanding access to high-quality care, this new state-of-the-art outpatient clinic will significantly enhance services available to Veterans in Indian River County and bring specialty care closer to home. The clinic will open in phases: Phase 1 (Open) - Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy, and Chiropractic; Phase 2 (Open) - Audiology, Podiatry, and Respiratory; Phase 2 (In Progress) - Cardiology, Dermatology, Neurology, Prosthetics, Pulmonary, Urology, and Blood Draw; and Phase 3 (Fall 2026) - Dental and Optometry.

Location and contact information

Address

777 37th Street, Building A, suite 101; Building B, suite 104; Building C, suite 105
Vero Beach, FL 32960-4873

Phone numbers

Main phone:

VA health connect:

Facility hours

Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.

  • Mon: 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Tue: 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Wed: 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Thu: 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Fri: 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed
Empty circular driveway with palm trees and shrubs in front of a building.

Other services at VA West Palm Beach health care

Health services offered here

Select a topic to learn more.

Audiology

Common conditions: tinnitus, vertigo, hearing loss, vestibular conditions

We diagnose and treat conditions affecting your hearing or balance, including hearing loss, tinnitus (noise or ringing in the ears) and dizziness.

Visit our office, by appointment only

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Our Audiology and Speech Pathology clinic provides diagnostic and rehabilitative services, VA compensation and pension examinations, and screening for employee hearing conservation. We offer a full range of audiology and speech pathology services like:

 

  • Hearing and balance evaluations
  • Selection, management, and repair of hearing aids and assistive listening device assessments
  • Evaluation, programming, and management of cochlear implants and bone-anchored implants
  • Evaluation and treatment for auditory processing disorder
  • Services that help with speech, language, fluency, voice, cognitive communication, swallowing, stuttering, and laryngectomy (surgical removal of the larynx, which contains your vocal cords)

Learn more about VA hearing aids

Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy

Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy can help restore movement and function if you have been disabled by injury or disease.

Visit our office, by appointment only

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Visit our office, by appointment only

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

If you’re living with or recovering from an injury, illness, or chronic condition that limits your mobility and independence, we can help. Our physical, occupational, and movement therapists combine therapeutic exercise, counseling, education, and training to help you improve your health and quality of life. Our services include:

 

  • Pain relief and joint mobilization
  • Movement and exercise therapies to improve your strength, endurance, balance, and coordination
  • Mobility assessment and training with wheelchairs, scooters, and walking devices
  • Life skills training and activities to help you maintain the highest level of independence and functionality
  • Aquatic therapy to manage chronic pain
  • Evaluation and treatment for a wide range of medical, orthopedic, psychosocial, and neurological conditions

Podiatry

Common conditions: arthritis, bunions, diabetic foot care, foot deformities, skin conditions, nail conditions

Our podiatry specialists evaluate and treat a wide range of injuries, diseases and disorders that affect your feet and ankles—from ingrown toenails to inflammation to diabetic foot ulcers.

Visit our office, by appointment only

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

After years of walking, running, marching, jumping, rappelling, and parachuting, many Veterans experience trouble with their feet and ankles. We can help treat those problems so you can continue to enjoy an active lifestyle. Our podiatry services include:

 

  • Arthritis care for inflamed, swollen, or damaged joints
  • Foot and ankle fracture treatment, repair of cartilage, torn tendons and ligaments
  • Injections to reduce pain and swelling
  • Joint arthroplasty (surgical repair or reconstruction) and replacement
  • Minimally invasive surgery and post-surgical rehabilitation
  • Foot health maintenance procedures (bunion removal, resurfacing, and nail trimming)

Get updates from VA West Palm Beach health care

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