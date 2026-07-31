Indian River VA Clinic

As part of our continued commitment to expanding access to high-quality care, this new state-of-the-art outpatient clinic will significantly enhance services available to Veterans in Indian River County and bring specialty care closer to home. The clinic will open in phases: Phase 1 (Open) - Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy, and Chiropractic; Phase 2 (Open) - Audiology, Podiatry, and Respiratory; Phase 2 (In Progress) - Cardiology, Dermatology, Neurology, Prosthetics, Pulmonary, Urology, and Blood Draw; and Phase 3 (Fall 2026) - Dental and Optometry.