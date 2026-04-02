News Releases
Get the latest news from VA West Palm Beach-area medical centers and clinics. For more information about VA West Palm Beach health care, contact our Public Affairs Office at 561-422-8607.
May 20, 2024
The West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System (WPBVAHCS) is proud to announce the recognition of the Partner for Change Award, the nation’s leading organization dedicated to environmental sustainability in health care.
May 14, 2024
The West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System (WPBVAHCS) is proud to share the Blind Rehab Center (BRC) located at the central hub of the medical center has received full CARF Accreditation.
March 13, 2024
VA recently announced that all Veterans who were exposed to toxins and other hazards while serving our country at home or abroad are now eligible for VA health care. This could mean life-changing care for Veterans, and I don’t want anyone to miss out.
January 26, 2024
The West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System (WPBVAHCS) is excited to announce the new Mako Robot to surgical options at the West Palm Beach VA Medical Center!
January 17, 2024
The West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System (WPBVAHCS) is pleased to announce the appointment of Thomas ‘Zach’ Orr as its new Assistant Director.
December 6, 2023
The West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System (WPBVAHCS) is calling all World War II Veterans who served in the U.S. military between Dec. 7, 1941, and Dec. 31, 1946.
November 15, 2023
The West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System (WPBVAHCS) achieved a quality ranking for its Surgical Robotics Program. Following the successful initiation of the program last year, the WPBVAHCS has since achieved a commendable position of 21 out of 81 programs nationwide in robotic surgery.
November 7, 2023
The West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System (WPBVAHCS) ranks among the top 15% of VA healthcare systems across the country for organizational health, according to the 2023 All Employee Survey (AES).
November 2, 2023
The West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System (WPBVAHCS) proudly announces the recent Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) accreditation. The accreditation of the Nurse Residency Program highlights the commitment to top-tier nursing education and practice.
November 1, 2023
The West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System (WPBVAHCS) introduces Contraception on Demand (COD). This initiative provides high quality, accessible contraceptive services through implementation of two promising strategies: pharmacist prescribing and 12-month dispensing.