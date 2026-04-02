News Releases
Get the latest news from VA West Palm Beach-area medical centers and clinics. For more information about VA West Palm Beach health care, contact our Public Affairs Office at 561-422-8607.
October 31, 2023
The West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System (WPBVAHCS) is proud to announce a new milestone for Women Veteran care with the introduction of Stereotactic Breast Biopsy.
October 27, 2023
The West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System (WPBVAHCS) has recently been distinguished for its impactful partnership across the Delray Beach Community, including Greenacres Palm Beach, Jupiter Vet Center, and the West Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office, focusing on Veteran and police crisis intervention.
October 24, 2023
The West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System (WPBVAHCS) is proud to announce the 5-star overall Community Living Center (CLC) Compare rating achieved at the West Palm Beach VA Medical Center campus.
September 8, 2023
The West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System (WPBVAHCS) is proud to announce the acceptance of the prestigious Partner for Change Award from Practice Greenhealth, the leading organization dedicated to environmental sustainability in healthcare.
August 15, 2023
The Women Veterans Clinic of the West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System (WPBVAHCS) is calling on Veterans who served near burn pits to immediately pursue mammography screenings.
September 15, 2022
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – The West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System (WPBVAHCS) is excited to announce the beginning of VA operation of its Delray Beach VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC).
August 2, 2022
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – Ms. Julia Spence, FACHE, West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System Assistant Director, recently became a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives, the nation’s leading professional society for healthcare leaders.
April 20, 2022
West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System is pleased to announce the launch of its surgical robotics program and successful completion of the first procedure on April 20, 2022.
April 19, 2022
Today makes history with the very first completed PCI in the Cardiac Cath Lab at the West Palm Beach VA Medical Center!