West Palm Beach VA announces the Dietetic Internship Program

PRESS RELEASE

July 8, 2025

West Palm Beach, FL - The West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System (WPBVAHCS) is proud to announce that the Accreditation Council for Education in Nutrition and Dietetics (ACEND) Board has officially granted Candidacy for Accreditation to the VA medical center’s Dietetic Internship Program.

This significant achievement marks the beginning of a four-year accreditation term and reaffirms the VA’s commitment to advancing clinical education and training for the next generation of nutrition professionals.

The ACEND Board’s decision was based on a comprehensive review of the program’s self-study, site visit findings, and commitment to meeting rigorous national standards. This accreditation allows students enrolled as of January 31, 2025, and future classes, to be considered graduates of an ACEND-accredited program, qualifying the candidates to sit for the Commission on Dietetic Registration’s national exam.

"This candidacy status reflects the quality and integrity of our educational programs and the diligence of our Nutrition and Food Services team," said Rojean Williams, WPBVAHCS Director of the Dietetic Internship. "We are proud to provide Veterans and aspiring dietitians with a program rooted in excellence, innovation, and compassion."

The Dietetic Internship Program is accredited as a post-baccalaureate, non-degree program with an enrollment capacity of six interns per year.