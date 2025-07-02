West Palm Beach VA celebrates 30 years of service to America’s heroes

PRESS RELEASE

June 25, 2025

West Palm Beach, FL - The West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System (WPBVAHCS) is proud to commemorate its 30th anniversary of the Thomas H. Corey VA Medical Center (previously known as the West Palm Beach VA Medical Center), marking three decades of exceptional care and commitment to Veterans across South Florida.

Since opening its doors on June 25, 1995, the central hub medical center has grown into a cornerstone of Veteran health care, offering a comprehensive range of services rooted in compassion, excellence, and innovation.

Over the past 30 years, the VA Medical Center has evolved into a full-service general medical and surgical hospital, delivering high-quality care in primary care, emergency medicine, mental health, surgery, physical rehabilitation, radiology, dentistry, and beyond. Notably, the medical center campus features a state-of-the-art Comprehensive Cancer Center, a full hemodialysis unit, Domiciliary and a robust five-star rated hospice building.

"Celebrating our 30th anniversary, we are proud to highlight the revolutionary advancements in our surgical capabilities with a state-of-the-art and nationally ranked Surgical Robotics Program. These innovations ensure of minimally invasive procedures and a quicker recovery for Veterans, reaffirming our long-standing commitment to top-tier care. And we are just getting started," says WPBVAHCS Executive Director, Cory Price.

In addition to clinical care, the medical center has built strong academic partnerships, offered competitive medical education and residency programs while also contributing to impactful clinical research efforts and the future of healthcare professionals. This milestone reflects the dedication of the healthcare professionals and the trust of the Veterans served.

The Thomas H. Corey VA Medical Center remains standing tall, as one of eight facilities across the WPBVAHCS, serving approximately 60,000 Veterans across the south Florida region.

Watch the WPBVAHCS inspiring anniversary video on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WPBVAHCS/videos/1251369119994623

For more information, contact the WPBVAHCS Public Affairs Office at 561-422-8607.