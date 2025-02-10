West Palm Beach VA celebrates National Salute to Veteran Patients Week

PRESS RELEASE

February 10, 2025

West Palm Beach , FL — The West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System (WPBVAHCS) proudly joins the nation in recognizing National Salute to Veteran Patients Week, observed February 9-15, 2025.

This annual event, led by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), honors hospitalized Veterans and encourages community engagement through volunteerism and outreach.

Since 1978, the VA has used this week to show appreciation for Veteran patients by facilitating hospital visits, volunteer opportunities, and the collection of Valentine’s Day cards from local community members, schools, and organizations.

The National Salute to Veteran Patients is an annual initiative that encourages Americans to express appreciation for hospitalized Veterans. This program not only honors Veterans but also raises awareness about the VA’s role in providing comprehensive medical care and inspires engagement in volunteer service.

Learn more on how to volunteer or donate by visiting: Become A Volunteer Or Donate | VA West Palm Beach Health Care | Veterans Affairs.

For more information, contact the WPBVAHCS Public Affairs Office at 561-422-8607.