West Palm Beach VA earns SimLEARN Intermediate Simulation Center Certification

July 2, 2025

West Palm Beach, FL - The West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System proudly announces it has achieved Intermediate Level Facility Simulation Certification from the Veterans Health Administration’s (VHA) Simulation Learning, Evaluation, Assessment, and Research Network (SimLEARN).

This is a significant recognition of the Simulation Lab located at the Thomas H. Corey VA Medical Center and the dedication to clinical excellence, patient safety, and innovation in medical training.

The certification acknowledges the establishment of a structured and high-performing simulation program that enhances the delivery of simulation-based training and increases access to instructional curricula to improve clinical care across the VHA.

“This recognition is a reflection of the tireless commitment of our simulation team and clinical educators who continuously drive innovation to improve and shape Veteran care beyond just today,” said Nurse Educator Jonah Cottrel of the WPB VA Education and Research Service (pictured).

As a certified center, the Thomas H. Corey VA Medical Center now stands as a regional and national leader in simulation-based training, reinforcing its role in shaping a safer, smarter, and more effective care environment.

A commemorative plaque will be presented and the certification will be highlighted on the SimLEARN website and its quarterly publication.

For more information, contact the WPBVAHCS Public Affairs Office at 561-422-8607.