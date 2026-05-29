West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System expands mental health treatment options with Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation

PRESS RELEASE

May 29, 2026

West Palm Beach , FL - The West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System (WPBVAHCS) is proud to announce the successful treatment of its first Veteran using Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) at the Thomas H. Corey VA Medical Center.

This milestone marks a meaningful step forward in broadening advanced mental health treatment options available to Veterans in the region.

“We are committed to expanding access to state-of-the-art mental health care for our Veterans,” said WPBVAHCS Executive Director Cory Price. “The introduction of TMS reflects our dedication to offering innovative, evidence‑based treatments that support Veterans when traditional therapies have not been effective.”

TMS is a non-invasive, FDA‑cleared treatment for depression, anxiety, and certain other conditions such as obsessive‑compulsive disorder and smoking cessation. It uses magnetic pulses to stimulate areas of the brain that influence mood and emotion, offering a drug‑free and safe option for Veterans who have not found relief through traditional medications or psychotherapy. Each treatment session typically lasts 20–30 minutes, with patients coming in five days a week for several weeks as part of a personalized care plan.

This milestone marks an important expansion of the mental health services offered by the West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System, strengthening VA’s commitment to providing comprehensive, accessible care for Veterans across the region.

For more information, contact the WPBVAHCS Public Affairs Office by emailing VHAWPBPAOMail@va.gov

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