West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System opens new multi-specialty clinic in Vero Beach

PRESS RELEASE

March 27, 2026

West Palm Beach, FL - The West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System (WPBVAHCS) is proud to announce the opening of the Indian River VA Clinic, the first-ever multi-specialty clinic in Vero Beach, Florida, on March 27, 2026. The new clinic will be located at 777 37th Street.

“We are excited to bring expanded services and specialty care to Veterans in Indian River County,” said WPBVAHCS Executive Director Cory Price. “This new clinic reflects our continued commitment to delivering world-class health care and ensuring Veterans receive the exceptional service they have earned.”

The clinic will open in phases to ensure a smooth and efficient transition, with full operations anticipated by Summer 2026. During Phase one in March, the facility will begin offering physical therapy, occupational therapy, and chiropractic services. Phase two is expected to begin in May and will include audiology, cardiology, dermatology, neurology, podiatry, prosthetics, pulmonary, urology, and blood draw services. Phase three will follow with optometry and dental care.

This phased approach allows the clinic to carefully implement services while ensuring Veterans begin receiving care as soon as departments are operationally ready. Once fully activated, the modern, fully equipped facility will reduce the need for Veterans to travel outside Indian River County for specialty treatment and diagnostic care.

For more information, contact the WPBVAHCS Public Affairs Office by emailing VHAWPBPAOMail@va.gov

###