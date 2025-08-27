West Palm Beach VA Indian River VA Clinic Activation Update

PRESS RELEASE

August 27, 2025

West Palm Beach, FL - As the West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System prepares for its newest site of care, Indian River VA Clinic, located at 777 37th Street, Vero Beach, the latest update is being shared to ensure Veterans in the region remain informed on progress toward activation.

Demolition of the space began in early August, marking the start of the construction phase and providing an opportunity to establish clear expectations for activation. To expedite the delivery of services, the facility will open in phases. Initial, first phase clinical operations are scheduled to begin in March 2026, with full activation anticipated by May 2026.

“We want this clinic open and services available today, but are happy construction is now underway. The phased opening will allow us to make services available sooner,” says WPBVAHCS Executive Director Cory Price.

Once operational, the Indian River VA Clinic will expand access to Veterans in the region, providing a modern and fully-equipped facility offering such services as Audiology, Dental, Dermatology, Eye Care, Physical Therapy, Prosthetics, Pulmonary, and Urology.

For more information, contact the WPBVAHCS Public Affairs Office at 561-422-8607.

xxx