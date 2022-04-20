West Palm Beach VA launches new robotics program

PRESS RELEASE

West Palm Beach , FL — West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System is pleased to announce the launch of its surgical robotics program and successful completion of the first procedure on April 20, 2022.

West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System is pleased to announce the launch of its surgical robotics program and successful completion of the first procedure on April 20, 2022. This announcement comes following a concerted effort to expand state of the art care offered through recruitment of highly skilled physicians including Urologic Robotic Surgeon Dr. John Carlucci.

The Da Vinci system offers advanced instrumentation to perform prostatectomies, cystectomies, partial nephrectomies, pyeloplasties, and procedures for other surgical conditions. The improvement in diagnostic and therapeutic capabilities will allow for complete and comprehensive care in one location.

Additionally, these less invasive procedures will significantly benefit Veterans who will enjoy a return to daily lifestyle with minimal healing time.

