West Palm Beach VA receives high scores in latest CMS hospital ratings

PRESS RELEASE

September 10, 2025

West Palm Beach, FL - The West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System (WPBVAHCS) announced today it has earned a three-star rating as part of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services 2025 hospital quality ratings.

CMS’s hospital ratings are based on five categories: mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience and timely and effective care. A higher star rating, out of 5, indicates better performance on these quality measures.

Within the last year, the Thomas H. Corey VA Medical Center has instituted a number of improvements to better serve Veterans. These include:

Recruiting leaders and team members who are the best of the best, with a shared passion for our mission and sheer determination to reach the highest standard of excellence.

Propelling significant improvements and currently performing better than the local community and VA averages in mortality rates, outpatient performance, readmissions and emergency department flow.

Implementing additional measures to improve all areas that influence the quality of services delivered. These measures have made a profound impact, to include substantial improvement in satisfaction with the care and services provided.

"These ratings highlight the excellent care provided by the West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System,” said Cory Price, WPBVAHCS Executive Director. “Our job is to continue raising the bar for customer service and convenience throughout the department, so WPBVAHCS works better for the Veterans, families, caregivers and survivors we are charged with serving.”

As part of CMS’s 2025 ratings, 77% of VA hospitals that received an Overall Hospital Quality Star Rating received 4 or 5 stars, and no VA hospitals received a one-star rating. More than 90% of VA hospitals with ratings maintained or improved their 2024-star rating.

View the star ratings and methodology for the ratings.

