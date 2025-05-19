West Palm Beach VA to host 15th Annual VA2K Walk and Roll

PRESS RELEASE

May 19, 2025

West Palm Beach , FL — WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – The West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System is excited to announce the return of the 15th Annual VA2K Walk and Roll on May 21, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Thomas H. Corey VA Medical Center, 7305 N Military Trail, West Palm Beach, FL 33410.

VA2K promotes health, wellness, and community spirit; all while supporting a vital cause – supporting local homeless Veterans

The spirit of the VA2K is simple: take a short two-kilometer journey with a big impact.

It’s about walking for wellness, but also walking for purpose. Although, not required to participate in the event, donations such as clothing, toiletries, and other essential items to benefit homeless Veterans are encouraged. Every step taken and every donation made helps to make a meaningful impact.

For more information, contact the WPBVAHCS Public Affairs Office at 561-422-8607.

xxx