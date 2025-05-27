West Palm Beach VA to host a Veterans Volunteerism Fair in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month

PRESS RELEASE

May 27, 2025

West Palm Beach , FL — WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. –The West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System (WPBVAHCS) invites Veterans to discover new opportunities at the Veterans Volunteerism Fair May 29th, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Thomas H. Corey VA Medical Center in room 4B-292, 7305 N Military Trl, West Palm Beach, FL 33410.

Over 30 organizations from Vero Beach to Boca Raton will be present to share exciting ways that Veterans can get involved with helping seniors, animals, environmental causes, and more.

In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, the event supports America’s heroes discovering a sense of purpose, or simply a way to give back, as a gateway to meaningful connections.

Research shows that volunteering improves life satisfaction, relieves stress, and boosts mood. This event is an opportunity for Veterans to identify a new mission on a different take of service.

If a Veteran is in crisis, please contact the Veterans Crisis Line, dial 988, press 1.

For more information, contact the WPBVAHCS Public Affairs Office at 561-422-8607.

