West Palm Beach VA to Host Freedom 250 Veterans Resource Fair

PRESS RELEASE

June 23, 2026

West Palm Beach, FL - The West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System (WPBVAHCS) will host a Freedom 250 Veterans Resource Fair on Thursday, June 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Thomas H. Corey VA Medical Center, Atrium, 7305 N Military Trl, West Palm Beach, FL 33410. A special ceremony will take place at 11 a.m.

As our nation approaches the 250th anniversary of its founding, the WPBVAHCS pauses to honor the story of America and the generations of Veterans whose service and sacrifice have protected the freedoms we cherish. This celebration offers an opportunity to reflect on America’s journey, honor those who have defended our nation, and connect with valuable VA programs and services.

VA representatives will be available throughout the event to answer questions and assist Veterans in accessing benefits and care. Available resources include:

• Eligibility and health care enrollment

• VA health care programs and services

• Veterans benefits and claims assistance

• South Florida National Cemetery

For more information, please contact the WPBVAHCS Public Affairs Office at 561-422-8607