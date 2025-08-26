West Palm Beach VA to host International Overdose Awareness Day event

PRESS RELEASE

August 26, 2025

West Palm Beach, FL - The West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System (WPBVAHCS) is hosting an International Overdose Awareness Day event on Friday, August 29, 2025 from 9:30 a.m. to Noon at the Thomas H. Corey VA Medical Center, 7305 N Military Trl, West Palm Beach, FL 33410.

This annual event serves to honor the lives lost to overdose, reduce stigma, offer support, and spread the message that every life matters. The event will commence with Veteran survivors speaking, followed by a VA proclamation and concluded with VA and community resources for patients and loved ones.

This year’s theme, “Driven by Hope,” reflects the healthcare system’s commitment to raising awareness, supporting recovery, and standing alongside Veterans and their families impacted by substance use.

For more information, contact the WPBVAHCS Public Affairs Office at 561-422-8607.

