West Palm Beach VA to Host Service Dog Awareness event

PRESS RELEASE

September 17, 2025

West Palm Beach, FL - In honor of National Service Dog Awareness Month, the West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System (WPBVAHCS) will host a Service Dog Awareness event September 22, 2025 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Main atrium (1st floor) at the Thomas H. Corey VA Medical Center, 7305 N Military Trl, West Palm Beach, FL 33410.

The event will connect Veterans with VA resources and local community service dog training organizations, each offering free training programs for Veterans. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the unique training methods these organizations provide and the life-changing impact service dogs can have on Veterans’ daily lives.

The resource packed event will include will include complimentary service dog accessories, guidance for work environment support, legal rights, and more.

Service dogs play a vital role in supporting Veterans living with visible and invisible injuries. This event celebrates the bond between Veterans and their dogs while ensuring Veterans have access to resources that help improve their quality of life.

For more information, contact the WPBVAHCS Public Affairs Office at 561-422-8607.

