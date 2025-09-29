West Palm Beach VA to host the first of its kind VA Food Locker ribbon cutting ceremony

PRESS RELEASE

September 29, 2025

West Palm Beach, FL - The West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System (WPBVAHCS) will host the Warrior Wellness Food Locker ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the West Parking Garage at the Thomas H. Corey VA Medical Center, 7305 N Military Trl, West Palm Beach, FL 33410.

The ceremony will celebrate the launch of the first ever Veteran Affairs Food Locker program across the nation as an innovative solution in the fight against Veteran food insecurity and access to nutrition education.

This pioneering initiative, led by WPBVAHCS Clinical Dietitian Billie Smith and her interdisciplinary team, is part of a broader commitment to improving the overall well-being of the most vulnerable Veterans by addressing dietary, mental health, and economic needs.

The Food Locker introduces a transformative model of care regarding “Food as Medicine” prescriptions. Thie innovation is tailored to individual health needs with refrigerated lockers for convenient access to fresh, nutritious foods, tablets to access VA’s Healthy Teaching Kitchen virtual cooking classes, integrated financial literacy, mental health support, and Whole Health coaching.

“Too many of our Veterans face the harsh reality of food insecurity,” said Billie Smith. “In alignment with the Secretary of the Veterans Affairs Douglas A. Collins VHA priorities of addressing homelessness and improving the Veteran experience, we are not just providing groceries; we’re delivering wellness, empowerment, and dignity. We are making VA history.”

This project was made possible through close collaboration with VA clinical teams, community-based partners, national stakeholders, and academic institutions, showcasing the power of innovation and inter-agency cooperation.

By eliminating transportation barriers and delivering care closer to home, this program ensures Veterans receive the right food, at the right time, in the right place.

To RSVP to the unveiling, contact the WPBVAHCS Public Affairs Office at 561-422-8607.

xxx