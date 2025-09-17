West Palm Beach VA to host Veteran Outreach Resource Fair in Delray Beach, Fl

PRESS RELEASE

September 17, 2025

West Palm Beach, FL - The West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System (WPBVAHCS) will host a Veteran Outreach Resource Fair on Thursday, September 18, 2025, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Dr. Andre Fladell Center, 16700 Jog Rd., Delray Beach, FL 33446.

The event is designed to connect Veterans with vital services and resources to support their health and well-being. Attendees will have access to assistance with VA healthcare enrollment, social work services, flu vaccinations, Post-9/11 care information, on-site support for submitting claims with local Veterans Service Organizations, guidance on nutrition and wellness, and more.

This outreach initiative reflects the WPBVAHCS’s commitment to ensuring Veterans and their families have access to the benefits, care, and services they have earned.

For more information, please contact the WPBVAHCS Public Affairs Office at 561-422-8607

