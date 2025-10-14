West Palm Beach VA to Host White Cane Day and Open House in Celebration of 25 Years of Blind Rehabilitation Services

PRESS RELEASE

October 14, 2025

West Palm Beach, FL - The West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System (WPBVAHCS) will host its annual White Cane Day and Open House on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Thomas H. Corey VA Medical Center, 7B Blind Rehabilitation Service, 7305 N Military Trl, West Palm Beach, FL 33410.

This year’s event marks a significant milestone for 25 years of providing exceptional care to Veterans with visual impairments. Attendees will have the opportunity to tour the Blind Rehabilitation Center, one of only 13 centers across the entire VA system, and experience hands-on demonstrations that showcase the wide range of training and support available to Veterans.

The event also provides a chance to meet the dedicated and highly skilled staff who empower Veterans to build confidence, independence, and resilience through tailored rehabilitation services.

The WPBVAHCS Blind Rehabilitation Center is proud to continue its legacy of excellence in care, education, and innovation for Veterans living with visual impairments.

For more information, please contact the WPBVAHCS Public Affairs Office at 561-422-8607