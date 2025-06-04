WPBVAHCS Domiciliary earns CARF accreditation

PRESS RELEASE

June 4, 2025

West Palm Beach , FL — The West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System (WPBVAHCS) proudly announces that its Domiciliary Mental Health Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program (MHRRTP) has achieved a prestigious three-year accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF).

The accreditation results include zero findings or recommendations; a distinction earned by less than 3% of CARF surveys conducted globally.

The CARF survey process rigorously evaluates performance, effectiveness, and adherence to internationally recognized standards of quality. This exceptional outcome highlights the high standards, clinical excellence, and unwavering dedication across the WPBVAHCS Mental Health team.

“This is more than a recognition, it is a powerful validation of our team’s commitment to delivering the highest level of mental health care to Veterans,” says Associate Chief of Mental Health and Behavioral Science Dr. Suresh Rajpara. “A perfect survey result is a rare and commendable accomplishment that speaks volumes about the passion and professionalism driving this program.”

The Domiciliary provides structured, therapeutic residential treatment for Veterans facing challenges related to mental health, substance use disorders, and homelessness. The program serves as a vital resource in helping Veterans regain stability, develop life skills, and transition to more independent living.

