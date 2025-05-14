The Warrior Wellness Project™
Key Program Goals & Impact
The Warrior Wellness Project™ program is designed to:
- By providing medically tailored groceries to Veterans with chronic conditions there will be a reduction and reliance on healthcare services and associated costs
- Promote behavioral changes that empower Veterans to adopt healthier eating habits and mitigate the incidence of food-related illnesses, including diabetes, hypertension, and cardiovascular diseases
- Financial literacy education will help Veterans better understand money management
- Assist Veterans with locating a home through the VA HUD/VASH program
- Assist Veterans with locating jobs through the VA Compensated Work Therapy (CWT) program
Help eliminate food insecurity among the vulnerable Veteran population
Program Partners
- Tufts University: Assistance with providing valuable Food is Medicine research information
- The Palo Alto VA Medical Center’s Research Team: Assistance with providing analytics and research support on the pilot and on-going program
- Palm Beach County Food Bank, Feeding South Florida, and the United Way of Palm Beach: Assistance with providing medically tailored groceries
- Food locker company: Assistance with providing 15-door refrigerated food lockers with 24/7 monitored access
- The West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System Healthy Teaching Kitchen: Assistance with providing nutrition education, cooking skills, and hands-on meal preparation
- UF Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program (EFNEP) and UF Institute of Food and Agriculture Sciences (IFAS) Extension: Assistance with providing basic nutrition education and financial literacy education
- The West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System HUD/VASH program – will support placing Veterans in jobs while helping them find a home
The West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System Connected Care – will provide Veterans with connected devices (smartphones/iPads) for program accessibility