Mr. West began his healthcare career at the Augusta VA Healthcare System in Augusta, GA in 2010 as a Physical Therapist. Followed by this role, he transitioned to Program Analyst and SAIL Coordinator, while continuing clinical work in the private sector. He was promoted to Chief of Strategic Analytics and Performance Integration in 2018, and expanded the service to include Data Analytics, Innovations, Systems Redesign, and Strategic Planning. His latest role was the Interim Associate Director from March 2024-March 2025 and Acting Chief of Business Operations and Access Service.

Cary earned a bachelor’s degree in Exercise and Sport Science from the University of Georgia and a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree from the Medical College of Georgia.