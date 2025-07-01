Elisa Broadway, MSN, RN was selected to serve as the acting Associate Director of Patient Care Services (ADPCS) on June 14, 2024.

Ms. Broadway holds a 24-year career with VA from 1999 to present. Her VA service began in Pittsburgh, PA, then transferred to Johnson City, TN in progressive leadership positions to include House supervisor, Nurse Manager and Chief Nurse for several specialties to include Acute Care, Special Procedures, Oncology, Long Term Care, Outpatient Clinics, Domiciliary and care in the community.

In 2018, Ms. Broadway was selected for the Deputy ADPCS for the West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System. In her role, she primarily oversees Nursing Service and supports Social Work, Chaplain, Sterile Processing, Whole Health, Decedent Affairs, and the Transfer Office.

Ms. Broadway completed a master’s degree in nursing administration from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Carlow University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. In addition to her education, she is a VHA Coach, Mentor and Black Belt Certified in Lean Six Sigma with successful process developments to improve safety, quality, and efficiency of patient care.